MUMBAI— After confusing the audience, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra revealed the “Namaste England” trailer’s release date as Sept. 6. Earlier, Kapoor and Chopra had confused the audience as they fought to share the release date. While Kapoor had insisted the trailer will be out on Sept. 7, Chopra announced Sept. 10 as the date!
Teasing the audience with a short video, Kapoor shared, “We don’t believe in just informing the fans about the trailer date... We are asking YOU to guess it!”
Chopra also shared a video saying, “As usual, I will be right, and he will be wrong 🤪 Its ok @arjunkapoor you can start preparing to lose this bet from me. When do YOU guys think the #NamasteEnglandTrailer is coming?”
After this, another video, wherein both Kapoor and Chopra are left red-faced, shows the correct trailer release date. The makers of “Namaste England” have also attained a roadblock from Zee Network, as all Zee channels will showcase the trailer on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. IST.
Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s “Namaste England” traces the journey of Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe, starting from Punjab and moving to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Dhaka and all the way to Paris followed by Brussels and finally to London. The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. Mannan Shah scores music. It releases on Oct. 19.
