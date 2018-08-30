MUMBAI—Actor Arjun Kapoor learned sign language for a specially-abled fan.
A fan named Karen Grewal from Chicago sent a message to Arjun. It read: "I am deaf and use American sign language. I am a fan of Arjun Kapoor. I need your help. Whenever I see Arjun Live on Instagram or on his stories when he speaks, I cannot understand. Can you have him create English subtitles so I can read?".
Arjun Kapoor then took to Twitter, where he shared a minute-long video, where he is seen using hand gestures to convey his message to the fan.
"Hi Karen, I hope you are doing well. Thank you for your love. I will always try to entertain you, wish you all the success and love, hope to see you soon. Love."
The 32-year-old actor captioned the video: "We actors are blessed in more ways than we realize but more so because we have wonderful fans. As much as my fan clubs and fans do not believe it, I am aware and keep track of everything that happens, what they mail me, send me, message me, tweet to me or Instagram post for me."
On the acting front, Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for "India's Most Wanted."
He plays an intelligence officer in the film, which will be shot in Nepal and Delhi. The film will be about finding and arresting a terrorist during a secret mission.
