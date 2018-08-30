MUMBAI—Veteran singer Asha Bhosle says late singer Kishore Kumar was one of a kind, and it is impossible for anyone to take his place.
While shooting for an episode of the music reality show "Dil Hai Hindustani 2," Bhosle spoke about one of her favorite co-singers Kishore Kumar, read a statement.
She even shared anecdotes about recording the song "Eena meena deeka" from the 1957 film "Aasha."
"Kishore Kumar was one of a kind. He swayed everyone with his mellifluous voice and even made everyone around him happy always," Asha Bhosle said.
"He has been a true gem to the music industry. I have always enjoyed working with him. It is really impossible for anyone to take his place today," she added.
The two had delivered hit songs like "Aap yahan aaye kisliye," "Chhod do anchal zamana kya kahega" and "O saathi chal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.