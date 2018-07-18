MUMBAI—Jacqueline Fernandez, who is back in town after the “Dabangg Reloaded” Tour, has launched her activewear brand Jul. 17. Right after the launch of this athleisure brand, celebs started pouring best wishes on the actress.
Tiger Shroff took to Twitter, sharing, “Congratulations on your new brand @Asli_Jacqueline! A cool active line for women, go check it out on http://www.justf.in.”
Fernandez, who has a good bond with fellow “Salman-ian” (!!) Sonakshi Sinha after the Dabangg Tour, also took to Twitter sharing, “Congratulations @Asli_Jacqueline on the launch of your new kickass fitness line!!! Im already in my favorite set of #JustF! Please send the entire collection soon 😂” Fernandez took to her Instagram story to thank Sonakshi by captioning, “Love You.”
The director of “Race 3,” Remo D’Souza, also wished the actress by saying, “Wow this looks cool :))) congratulations @jacquelinef143 for your new #clothingbrand #justf #super.”
Maniesh Paul shared, “All the best jaaccckkkuuuu @Asli_Jacqueline for your new #clothingbrand #justf #mp#style #clothing #launch.”
The actress, who is known for her hot body and fitness, has treated her fans with her line of fitness brand. She took to social media, sharing pictures where the actress is giving all her fans major fitness goals.
Fernandez is enjoying an upward trend on social media and is soon set to hit the mark of 20 million followers on Instagram.
