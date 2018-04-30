MUMBAI—The men behind MacGuffin Pictures, Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey, earned their stripes as producers with “A Death in the Gunj,” which garnered critical acclaim and three Filmfare awards. Colosceum have been leaders in the non-scripted genre with shows like “Splitsvilla,” “Roadies” and “MasterChef,” to name a few. They recently forayed into the fiction space with the short film “Juice,” which was well-received and went on to win 2 Filmfare awards.
For a new venture of 10 short films bound by a common theme, MacGuffin Pictures and Colosceum will be jointly selecting the scripts, with a focus on great storytelling.
Honey Trehan said, “We are very excited about this collaboration and we welcome filmmakers to tell their stories with us. And we are delighted to have partners who are equally committed to and excited about the project.”
His partner and filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey said, “It is heartening to see that the short fiction format is finding an audience. We, as a young company, are excited about this trend and are looking forward to creating new content for a growing audience.”
Lalit Sharma, CEO, Colosceum, added, “The short film ‘Juice’ was our first step into the storytelling format. It is our belief that with the declining attention spans and time-constraints of the audiences, shorts are the future. The challenge is to make a film that connects emotionally in half an hour.”
