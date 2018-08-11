MUMBAI— Disha Patani recently took to social media to share throwback pictures from her ramp walk, soaring the temperatures of social media with her hotness and beauty.
The actress, who has been winning the hearts of the audience since her first music video has time and again stunned the audience. While Patani cast her magic on the silver screen with “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Baaghi 2,” the actress never misses a chance to stun fans with her social media posts.
She recently shared images from her ramp walks showcasing her various looks and shades from the ramp, leaving netizens floored.
One of the fittest actresses today, Patani keeps sharing insights from her life. She will be seen as a trapeze artist in “Bharat,” wherein he is also doing action. The grapevine suggested that Patani was unhappy with the fact that the new film reportedly also has her death sequence, but someone convinced her that death sequences for her are lucky for the film and therefore her career!
