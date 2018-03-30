MUMBAI— Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Baaghi 2” hit the screens on Mar. 30. The sequel to 2016’s “Baaghi,” the film has notched up record booking in advance all over the country that is expected to make opening day and weekend figures go almost near a big film. Here are five reasons why the film looks exciting:
1. Biggest action film of 2018’s first half
“Baaghi 2” showcases power-packed stunts and high-octane sequences of all forms, providing a variety of powerful sequences for action lovers. The action flick includes a chase sequence, an indoor hand-to-hand combat sequence and also an outdoor mega-action sequence. The action scenes also involve all kinds of explosives and weapons. Tiger Shroff is shown in a more muscular avatar than the prequel.
2. Sajid Nadiadwala-Tiger Shroff hattrick
Sajid Nadiadwala and Shroff strike a hat-trick as the duo collaborate for the third time after delivering hit films like “Heropanti” and “Baaghi.” Shroff is Nadiadwala’s first protégé, and the entertainment quotient has been upped each time.
3. Fresh pairing of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani
“Baaghi 2” brings the real-life pair of Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time in a film. The trailer gave us glimpses of the crackling chemistry. Shroff and Patani have been also painting the town red with their chemistry during promotions, which is one of the main reasons for the terrific initial the film is set to take.
4. Ensemble cast
“Baaghi 2” has an ensemble cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar. Deepak Dobriyal also plays a pivotal part in the film. Good performances are another hallmark.
5. The story
Action never works without a powerful storyline having an emotional connection. This is what takes a film, its actors and the audiences’ connect to a high level and makes the difference between a hollow actioner and a hit drama with action.
