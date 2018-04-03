MUMBAI— Tiger Shroff’s last two debacles are now an inconsequential memory. And the concept of franchises even with unrelated plots just got a new booster dose.
Shroff is currently (st)riding high on the mind-blowing success of his action film “Baaghi 2.” The actor took to social media to thank his fans for the love and support showered on him and the entire team. (Watch video here)
Sajid Nadiadwala’s film that released on Mar. 30 has shattered the box-office with its phenomenal opening that has surpassed the wildest positive expectations. The young star has been roaring at the box-office.
Collecting a whopping Rs. 25.10 crore on its opening day (no GenY star has come even near), “Baaghi 2” seemed unstoppable. While Saturday recorded Rs. 20.40 crore, Sunday saw a growth with Rs. 27.60 crore, making the total collection reach Rs. 73.60 crore at the box-office, next only to “Padmaavat” this year. Defying popular theories, it did well across mass and class demagogues – that is, in both single-screens and multiplexes.
Overwhelmed by the stupendous response, Shroff took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the audience. The young actor posted a video thanking his fans for all the love and support: “With love ❤ #forevergrateful 🙏😊 #baaghi2.”
In the video, he said, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to thank you all for all the love and support you’ve given me and the whole team of Baaghi. Thank you so much. I can’t thank you enough. It just feels so surreal, and I feel like I’m still dreaming because this was really something that I could never even dream of in my wildest dreams or even dare to dream of. I’m just so thankful for all that’s happened.”
He goes on, “Like I said on behalf of Baaghi 2 team, we are so so grateful and thankful, and I don’t think I can say enough in this video to you all, Thank you so much. I’m sort of speechless right now; I can’t tell you how I’m feeling. I don’t know what to say honestly speaking, but I can’t stop saying thank you. Thank you to all those of you who tweeted in support and Thank you audiences, Thank you, friends,, family for just showing all of your love.”
While such figures were only seen with industry veterans, Shroff is seen changing the face of the Indian box-office. Theatres across the nation have witnessed a mass hysteria over the release of the film. Shroff’s idol Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar also could not stop raving about the young actor, touting him as the action star of Hindi cinema.
While Roshan has already given Shroff the title of the “Ultimate Action Hero,” Anil Kapoor also praised his friend Jackie Shroff’s son by sharing a post that read, “There’s a new king of the jungle with a roaring performance & a hit at the box office! Congrats team #Baaghi2!! @iTIGERSHROFF @DishPatani @NGEMovies @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @TSeries.”
The winning run continued on Monday, with an estimated collection of Rs. 12 crore estimated to come in, based on assessments on feedback. There is no stopping the Ahmed Khan-directed film despite the fact that there was a Bharat Bandh in many parts of the country yesterday due to which quite a few shows were disrupted.
Last but not least, the weird coincidence of Disha Patani dying midway in both the 100 crore-plus grossing “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” (2016), her debut, and this film (her second Hindi film!) may well spur the latest superstition in B-town’s hit-obsessed mindset. Patani, be warned!
