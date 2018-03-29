MUMBAI— Bappi Lahiri and wife Chitrani are on cloud nine as their five-month-old grandson Krishh, born in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, is in India. Krishh is born to their son Bappa Lahiri (who is pursuing music in the U.S.) and wife Taneesha. The proud grandfather stated that Krishh enjoys listening to all types of music, especially disco numbers!
The veteran, who completes 45 years in Hindi film music this year, and is into his 50th year in cinema, hosted the “Annaprasanna” (rice ceremony) for his grandson on Mar. 22 at his Juhu home.
Hema Malini, Randhir Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Padmini Kolhapure Sharma, Amit Kumar, Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher with family, composer Lalit Pandit, Sarbani Mukerji, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sumona Chakravarti, Neetu Chandra, Sapna Mukerjee, Champak Jain, Neha Bhasin, Sophie Choudry, Rupali Ganguly, Samrat Mukeri, Debu Mukerji and Bappi’s daughter Reema Lahiri were among those present.
