MUMBAI—One night before the release of “Stree,” leading lady Shraddha Kapoor, in a short black dress, went around Mumbai city’s pubs (which sell spirits of the earthly kind!), telling men that they were not safe, just like the males in her film “Stree.” It was an innovative PR gimmick for the horror comedy, in which the men of the village houses need to be packed into their homes so that the Stree (a spirit that seeks men and ‘spirits’ them away!) cannot find more victims!
The other publicity trick was asking a host of celebs, pre-release, and in a Mumbai tabloid, if they thought that Kapoor herself was the Stree! The best reply came from her childhood friend and “ABCD 2” co-star Varun Dhawan, who told a Mumbai tabloid that he had known “Shraddha was the Stree” since eight years back when she had called him on top of a hill to say that she loved him. Dhawan stated that he was scared, and when he looked back, Kapoor had disappeared!
