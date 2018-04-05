MUMBAI — Since Bhumi Pednekar made her big-screen debut three years ago, she has not looked back. Pednekar will be seen in a new avatar — her first gray role — in Abhishek Chaubey’s period drama, “Sonchiriya (The Golden Sparrow)” alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, playing a female dacoit of the Chambal ravines.
While the film’s team shot in Chambal for the last three months in sweltering heat – the temperatures would sometimes shoot up to over 40 degrees in the jungles – the actress prepped for her part by learning the Bundelkhandi dialect and interacting with the local women. The film wrapped up last week.
Pednekar plays a young widow. She said, “Abhishek is a master at creating characters and has crafted iconic protagonists through his films. My look is a stroke of genius. It was his vision that created a character that exudes vulnerability and yet is strong, gritty and bold. Working with Abhishek and Sushant has been one of my most fulfilling creative collaborations.”
The Ronnie Screwvala production is co-written by Sudip Sharma and also features Manoj Bajpayee in a key role. Before penning down the entire story, Sharma had earlier visited Chambal and interacted with reformed dacoits from the era. He said, “Some of them have more than 80 murder charges on them. Everyone has heard horror stories about the dacoits of Chambal, but I’ve realized the reality is quite different from what Hindi films portray. We aim to capture that reality.”
