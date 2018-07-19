MUMBAI— After “Airlift” and “Satyameva Jayate,” Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani have decided to come together yet again to produce “Batla House” to be directed by Advani himself. The duo has their “Satyameva Jayate” actor John Abraham as the reel version of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the Batla House encounter. The thriller drama will be written by Ritesh Shah.
The trio had a great working relationship during the making of “Satyameva Jayate,” and will jointly produce “Batla House.” Abraham said, “I have always been drawn to the intrigue and drama that real life holds: small events, big ones, a human experience that resonates with a larger reality. “Batla House” is on point with this pursuit with which I’m almost obsessed. I am aware of Nikkhil’s talent, but more than that, I am sure of his intent. ‘Satyameva Jayate’ has started a wonderful relationship between Emmay and JA Entertainment. We will work night and day to make a special film. Bhushan Kumar and our studio partner, T-Series, understands our vision and I am hoping this partnership is the beginning to many more.”
Advani added, “Given his penchant for excelling in films of this genre, John was absolutely the right choice to play Yadav, an unassuming man of few words and a long list of extraordinary achievements. The film, which is a fictional account inspired by the real-life encounter, will not be from one man’s perspective only but will be seen from three viewpoints — that of the police, those present near the location, and the real picture. I am glad Bhushan-Ji and I are working together again, and it is so heartening to find a studio which is open to different genres and content-driven cinema.”
Kumar stated, “Nikkhil and I have been working together since many years and when I heard that he is making ‘Batla House,’ I decided to join hands with him. After working with John in ‘Satyameva Jayate,’ I know Nikkhil has chosen the right role for him. Even though the film speaks of an incident that happened years ago, Nikkhil will show the story in a different perspective making the reel story look as real as possible.”
Inspired by a real encounter a decade ago on September 19, “Batla House” will go on floors Sep. 2018. Advani plans on shooting the film in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Nepal. The film will be jointly produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment & Motion Pictures LLP and JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films.
