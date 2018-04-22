MUMBAI— Versatile actor Kumud Mishra, who gained popularity with films like “Filmistaan,” “Jolly LLB 2,” “Sultan,” “Tiger Zinda Hai” and others, will be venturing the digital space with debutant director Tarun Dudeja’s “Listener.”
“Listener” is set in a world where an individual is an ace storyteller for his daughter and a listener for the rest of the world. The short film has already won laurels at film festivals like Best Film, Hindustan Times, Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Mumbai and Best Cinematography award at the 8th Jaipur International Film Festival. It is also the official selection at film festivals like the 16th New York Indian Film Festival, 22nd International Short Film Week, Regensburg, Germany and the 17th Circolo Sogni International Short Film Festival, Ravenna, Italy.
The film got released over the weekend on Large Short Films On YouTube and also stars critically acclaimed actors Yusuf Hussain, Shivani Tanksale and Shashank Arora as well.
Director Tarun Dudeja has been part of the “Katyayani” theatre group in Delhi and has performed plays in Toronto, Vancouver, London, Birmingham, Dubai, Muscat and Lahore. He later was an assistant director, including in a Hollywood project, and did small roles in films like “Mickey Virus.”
Watch the film here.
