MUMBAI—He was the first from the Shatrughan Sinha clan to make his debut – with the 2010 (as it turned out) fiasco, “Sadiyaan.” Incredibly, he was never seen on screen again for eight long years. However, he returns to the battleground with the war film “Paltan,” releasing this week, in one of the key roles.
So we begin with how that happened, and Sinha is completely frank.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How did J.P. Dutta think of you?
A: Let me be frank. It was the other way around. I heard he was making a film, I did not even know the subject of his film, but I told my mom (Punam Sinha) who is friends with Bindiya aunty (Bindiya Goswami, actress and Dutta’s wife) to send her a message about me. She responded, and I went to meet JP-sir. The first time you meet him, he never talks much as he is gauging you. He just said, “Don’t worry. I will do what is best for you.”
I conveyed what happened at home and two weeks later, on my birthday on June 5, 2017, I signed the film. It was my best birthday gift.
Q: Where was the shoot done besides Leh-Ladakh, which was an obvious location for the subject?
A: Out of about 92 or 95 days, we shot for 75 days there and for the rest in Chandigarh.
Q: All the leads are supposed to be based on real soldiers in this 1967 retelling. What about your character?
A: I play second lieutenant Attar Singh-ji. On second thoughts, I don’t want to use the word “play.” I portray or represent him. That is because though I met him and interacted with him in detail, I finally listened to what JP-sir told me to do about my character. JP-sir had met him too, obviously, but he incorporated only what he felt was needed for the story.
Q: What would you say were the differences between your debut film and this one?
A: I got little, if any, opportunity to showcase my work in my first film. I think I was given the right chance here to display what I could do to a large extent. Of course, I leave it to the audience to decide how I have done.
Q: Was acting always your passion, being the son of actors, or is there some other story?
A: From childhood, there has been no other option. Anyone else would have left movies after my kind of first experience. Actually, for me, the passion is cinema, of which acting is a core component. I must watch one, if not two movies, every night before I sleep.
Q: “Paltan” tells of a lesser-known incident from 1967, when India actually won the battle opposite China after losing the 1962 war. Do you think such a rare story will work?
A: Absolutely. Because it is a story of the nation’s victory and people do not know about it. And it was a battle against numbers. The Indian contingent was tiny compared to the enemy that it defeated.
Q: Though you had Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Rekha in your maiden film as well, here there is an young ensemble cast. How was the experience working with such a young team?
A: Personally, I think that in such a situation the main goal must be to get along and be a part of the team. As long as someone is not trying to grab a bigger slice of the pie, the atmosphere is always cordial. I had a great time with my co-stars Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Siddhant Kapoor and Gurmeet Chaudhary.
Q: And how was it shooting at high altitudes?
A: I enjoyed the cold, and Sonu and I were the only ones who never needed the oxygen supply, though initially, I did feel some pressure in my head. Even at Khardung La, 18000 feet above sea level, Sonu and I were fine. In fact, Sonu’s first shot at Leh after landing there was a shot in which he was running!
Q: Abhishek Bachchan quit the film. Did he do that after you came in?
A: No, no, I was among the first to be signed, and I even met him at the 20 years celebration of JP-sir’s “Border” last year. I was looking forward to work with him due to the magic his father and mine created together on screen. But then, it is not for me to probe into why he finally did not do the film. I had even tweeted about working with him before he left the film.
Q: Your father and sister Sonakshi Sinha finally came together on screen, if only for a few seconds, in the recent “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.” Would you like to work with him soon?
A: Of course! That would be a dream. And not just him – I would love to work with my sister too.
