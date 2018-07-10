MUMBAI—Actor Varun Dhawan says his first thought when he started pursuing acting as his career was that he wanted to explore parts of cinema no one else has.
Dhawan on July 9 night treated his fans to a Q&A session on Twitter, where a user asked about his thoughts when he first started off pursuing acting as his profession.
"I just wanted to act... just wanted to do things in acting others haven't. (I) wanted to explore parts of cinema no one has," Varun Dhawan replied.
Asked what he finds more challenging comedy or action, he said: "Actually comedy is very difficult cause I have to try and be funny in new ways now.
The 31-year-old is gearing up for his next film "Sui Dhaaga - Made In India" and said it deals with social issues in its own way.
Talking about the shoot for the film, he said: "I shot in Bhopal for 'Sui Dhaaga;' it's a beautiful city."
A fan asked if he would like to work with his "Judwaa 2" co-star Taapsee Pannu again?
"Yeah! For sure she is doing such interesting work. Always pushing the envelope she is a lot of fun and very hard working," Dhawan said.
On the acting front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the shoot of the upcoming film "Kalank," which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.
"I will shoot next month now. We (are) done with two big schedules. Really excited about it," he said.
