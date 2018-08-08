MUMBAI—We are well aware of Vivek Anand Oberoi’s impressive work in films and his sharp business and social initiatives, and that he has been tirelessly working for the cause of girl child through his project ‘DEVI’ since a decade, which works to assure dignified upbringing, safety, and medical care, and improve the conditions in which so many Indian children live.
Collaborating with SnapDeal for the cause of “Stop Kids Sale: End Human Trafficking” through his ‘ONE’ Foundation, Oberoi has been creating awareness among people against child trafficking and labor. As per a survey, seven kids go missing every hour. Half of them do not return. Most of them are trafficked into illicit activities.
The business of child trafficking has crossed miles, but the conviction rate is only moving by inches, feels the actor. Children remain the most vulnerable targets, trafficked and pushed into harmful forms of labor and abuse and often forced into prostitution. The joint initiative with SnapDeal will boost awareness of this evil.
