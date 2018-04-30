MUMBAI—Actress-producer Genelia Deshmukh is excited about the commencement of shooting of Marathi film "Mauli," backed by her and husband Riteish Deshmukh.
"Our most ambitious Marathi film goes on floor. 'Mauli'. Starring Riteish, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Kshitij Patwardhan. Wish us luck," Genelia tweeted on Monday.
This will be Deshmukh’s second Marathi project as an actor after his successful acting debut in Marathi cinema with "Lai Bhaari" (2014).
The action drama, "Mauli," is produced by D’Souza and Deshmukh's production venture - Mumbai Film Company.
"As an actor, I've always wanted to experiment with various genres and thankfully, in the last few years, I've had the opportunity to do so. 'Lai Bhaari' made me believe I could attempt the action drama genre and after I read the script of 'Mauli', I knew I was ready for my second Marathi film," Riteish Deshmukh said in a statement.
Sharing her excitement about the film as a producer, Genelia D’Souza said: "Rooted in the musical action drama genre, 'Mauli' is one of the most ambitious films produced by us at Mumbai Film Company."
