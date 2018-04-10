MUMBAI—Actress Esha Gupta says her elder sister Neha is someone she has always looked up to and she feels that their different fashion sense works well for them.
"Being my elder sister, Neha has always been someone I've looked upto. Our fashion sense is very different, which works wonders because she is classy and I am quirky," Gupta told IANS in a statement.
The actress has launched Neha's collection Ghazal in Mumbai.
Neha, who already has an established label in Delhi, is all set to launch her first collection at Atosa.
"She is doing well in Delhi, but now I think it's amazing that she is coming into Mumbai and expanding her presence here as this city and people have great style and always welcome new talent. I couldn't be more excited about this," said the actress.
