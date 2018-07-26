MUMBAI—Actress Ileana D'Cruz says she has been criticised for her body type and is trying to learn to love herself.
Ileana on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories, where she interacted with her fans over a question-and-answer session.
A user asked if she ever faced flak for having an "awkward" body, Ileana replied: "Firstly, I don't have an 'awkward' body type. Nobody does. Secondly, I have been criticised for my body type. But I am trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else's ideals."
The "Raid" actress has been vocal about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder for 15 years. She has also openly spoken about facing depression.
A fan asked what advice she would give to someone who suffers from severe anxiety; D’Cruz said: "Get help. See a psychiatrist, someone who can give you advice on how to cope with anxiety. I get anxiety attacks sometimes, and my therapists gave me a simple exercise because I would constantly question everything with 'what if -- happened...' and she simply told me to replace the 'what ifs' with 'so what'... It helped immensely."
The 30-year-old actress said that over-thinking makes anxiety worse.
"Try to learn to let go of things that really don't matter," she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.