MUMBAI—The trailer of Pradeep Sarkar’s “Helicopter Eela” is out and Kajol celebrated her birthday at the trailer launch event on Aug. 5.
The cake that “Eela” cut was shaped like a tiffin-carrier and looked as quirky as her character in the film. The film is about the ups and downs in the special bond between a mother and son, resulting in humor and drama.
Present at the event were Kajol, Riddhi Sen (who plays her son), Neha Dhupia, director Pradeep Sarkar and producers Ajay Devgn, Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. It was Sen who surprised Kajol with a cake at the event.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. Watch the trailer of "Helicopter Eela" here.
