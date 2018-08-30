MUMBAI—Actress Richa Chadha has faced casting couch "a couple of times," but she says she never chose that route even if it would have made life easier for her.
An outspoken actress, Chadha shared her thoughts on matters of casting couch in web show "The Girl Tribe," read a statement.
Talking about how it's not imperative to go through casting couch in order to make it in the industry, Richa Chadha said: "It is something that women and men, who want to get into the business, must know - I have only got roles based on auditions or if somebody has seen a film of mine and I have been cast again. It is like taking the stairs as opposed to taking the elevator, but it's possible."
On being questioned about whether she has faced instances of casting couch, she said: "Oh yes, absolutely, a couple of times. I have felt like they were really low rung, idiotic morons. Although, I was just starting out and it would have made my life easier that is not the path I will ever choose because I feel this is an art form and there has to be some amount of purity in it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.