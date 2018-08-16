MUMBAI—Actress Sonakshi Sinha says her mantra for an instant dose of happiness is to watch something that is light and happy.
English Entertainment channel Romedy NOW will introduce a specially curated property 'Happy Hours,' a line-up of romantic comedies, in collaboration with Sonakshi-starrer "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi."
"My mantra for an instant dose of happiness is to watch something that is light and happy like a rom-com or a chick-flick, which is light viewing and makes me forget all stresses," Sonakshi Sinha said in a statement.
"From the films that will air on 'Happy Hours,' 'Monte Carlo' is my favorite because it is about three girls and a case of mistaken identity. 'Monte Carlo' is a fun and light watch which makes you smile and gives you butterflies in the stomach and shares a storyline similar to 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi,'" she added.
