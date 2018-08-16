Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of her next, “happy Phir Bhag Jayegi.” (IANS photo)

MUMBAI—Actress Sonakshi Sinha says her mantra for an instant dose of happiness is to watch something that is light and happy.

English Entertainment channel Romedy NOW will introduce a specially curated property 'Happy Hours,' a line-up of romantic comedies, in collaboration with Sonakshi-starrer "Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi."

"My mantra for an instant dose of happiness is to watch something that is light and happy like a rom-com or a chick-flick, which is light viewing and makes me forget all stresses," Sonakshi Sinha said in a statement.

"From the films that will air on 'Happy Hours,' 'Monte Carlo' is my favorite because it is about three girls and a case of mistaken identity. 'Monte Carlo' is a fun and light watch which makes you smile and gives you butterflies in the stomach and shares a storyline similar to 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi,'" she added.

