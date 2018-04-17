MUMBAI—Actress Sonal Chauhan has decided to lend her celebrity status and popularity to the cause of finding homes for animals. The actress is a huge animal lover. When not before the camera or traveling, she chills with her precious pooches and is busy making additions to her family of pets.
Now, Chauhan has taken it upon herself to be a vigilante for our four-legged counterparts with an App for pet adoption, which will work towards re-homing abandoned animals.
Talking about turning into a major crusader for animals with this App, Chauhan said, “With the constant weather changes, it becomes very tough for animals in the city to survive. Stray animals are susceptible to diseases, cruelty and undernourishment. I am hoping that this App remedies the situation that our friends with paws are in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.