NOIDA—Actress Vaani Kapoor considers herself to be a "decent dresser," but says she doesn't like to follow any fashion trend.
"I have never followed fashion in particular, but I am aware of what is trending and what is not trending," Kapoor told IANS.
"And if there is something which I personally associate with or who I personally like or (like) while going through a magazine (I pick it). But I don't follow trends in particular," she added.
The actress, who got associated with DLF Mall of India for Wedding Special, said she tries to dress up decently.
"I make sure I am not in my night suit, and that is what I care about. But I think I am a decent dresser," she added.
The "Shuddh Desi Romance" actress was happy to be part of Wedding Special, an annual property by the mall through which they offer a chance to the customer to pick everything they need for a wedding without burning a hole in the pocket.
"I am just feeling grateful to them for having me here. It is amazing to be part of such an event," she said before sharing her love for Delhi.
"I love eating. I love Delhi food. I love the streets here, and my family lives here," she said.
Pushpa Bector, Executive Vice President and Business Head at DLF Shopping Malls, is also excited about the event and wants to take it forward every year, to cater to people's demands for gifting, home decor, wedding apparel, jewelry and accessories for the upcoming festive season.
