NEW DELHI—Actress Yami Gautam finds web shows addictive.
The actress, who will next be seen on-screen in "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Uri," says she found "Sacred Games" brilliant.
"They (web series) are so engaging. One thing comes after another. There's a time I gave it a total break because these are addictive. And I don't like addictions," Gautam told IANS over phone.
"Flights are the best time to enjoy Netflix or read. You need a detox from digital world sometimes," she added.
