Bollywood has made its way this year to the “Les Vieilles Charrues,” a huge multi-genre music festival in Carhaix, France. One of the country's biggest and best-loved, the festival regularly boasts lineups packed with both national and global music icons from a diverse range of genres.
Whether that's modern dance music megastars, rock giants, veteran performers or exciting new talent, the festival's four-day program taking place July 19-22 has something for all its 200,000-plus music fans who make the journey to France's northwestern corner, according to a press release.
