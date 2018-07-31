MUMBAI—She is a feisty and confident girl, and plays likewise, albeit a younger 19, in her debut Hindi lead film “Karwaan.” “I am Tanya in the film, practical, unapologetic, least bothered about what people say or think,” says Mithila Palkar, when we meet up for a 7-minute (!!) rapid-fire at the Hotel Sun’N’ Sand.
Palkar auditioned for this part, and the 25-year-old says that while films et al. happened, she has no backup plan because she all along wanted to act. The Mass Media graduate hit headlines when her version of the “Cup song,” inspired by Anna Kendrick’s cup song from “Pitch Perfect” and titled “Hee Chaal Turu Turu,” went viral on YouTube with more than 3 million views
“I put it up at 9 pm on March 11, 2016, and soon my phone began hanging as people began to tag me,” she recalled. “The next day, the views shot up to 45,000 and journalists began to approach me about why and how I had made it. But I was just having fun! I look at the Internet as a platform and opportunity where you can be you. There is no formula about what people will like or not like.”
Now also known for the web series “The Girl In The City” and “Little Things,” Palkar has also acted in the acclaimed Marathi film “Murumba.” She made her debut with a short Marathi film, “Mazha Honeymoon” (2014) and did a small role as Imran Khan’s sister in Nikhil Advani’s 2015 film “Katti Batti.”
She also sang “Maharashtra Desha” in association with the Bhartiya Digital Party (BhaDiPa) which was released on YouTube, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day in 2016. Also, a model, last February, Palkar was featured by Forbes India among 30 Under-30 list of young achievers.
About her eminent co-stars, Palkar said, “Irrfan is someone I am in awe of. I was intimidated by him, though he is not intimidating. Dulquer, despite his star status, was a friend as we met for readings. I watched many of his films later, and so it was easy when we began to work in the film as I was not yet his fan in that sense.”
Thanks to friend and fantastic director Akarsh Khurana, Palkar enjoyed every bit on working on the film. A road film in Kerala was thrilling for her. “It was Dulquer’s home state, so there were crowds everywhere! I was like a child left on her own in Disneyland! All in all, it was an enriching and challenging yet scary experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.