MUMBAI—A Mumbai-based businessman was arrested after a leading actress of yesteryears, Zeenat Aman, complained accusing him of rape, cheating and forgery, a top police officer said here on Mar. 23.
"The complaint was lodged by the victim late on Thursday with Juhu Police Station and the accused has been arrested," Mumbai Police spokesperson Deepak Deoraj told IANS.
Deoraj said the case had been transferred to the Crime Branch for further investigations.
The accused, identified as Sarfaraz Mohammed,38, alias Aman Khanna, was arrested late on Mar. 22 from Versova and has been remanded to police custody till March 28, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Nisar Tamboli told IANS.
This is the second complaint registered by the 69-year old actress against Sarfarz in the past two months.
According to the actress' complaint, between 2011-2015, the accused had taken cash and gold-silver jeweleries worth Rs 15.4 crore from her for business purposes and despite repeated pleas made by her, he refused to return it.
Instead, he offered to give her four flats in a government colony and a flat in Santacruz of which he prepared fake documents and cheated her, she said in her complaint.
Simultaneously, he prepared a forged 'nikaahnama' (certificate of marriage as per Islamic laws) document in her name by which he used to threaten and rape her.
He has been booked for various offenses under Indian Penal Code Sec. 376, 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 469, 471, 506.
Incidentally, on Jan. 30 this year, the actress had lodged a complaint of stalking and harassment against Sarfaraz.
The police arrested him after carrying out a detailed investigation, officers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.