MUMBAI— Re-creations come in all shapes and sizes, so to speak. The much-hyped “Rafta Rafta” (originally a cult Dharmendra song from the 1973 “Kahani Kismat Ki” composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, written by Rajendra Krishan and sung by Kishore Kumar with a few lines by female lead Rekha) has been released as a re-creation used in “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” – the film releases on Aug. 31.
And it is indeed a unique re-creation. The ensemble cast in the song alone has Dharmendra, Rekha herself, Salman Khan, who was part of the song’s ideation according to Sonakshi Sinha, who is also in it, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The song begins with a commentary from Ameen Sayani (or his soundalike?) just like the “Tama Tama” re-creation from “Badrinath Ki Dulhania.”
That’s not all. There is a line by Shatrughan Sinha and a recitation by Rekha.
There are four more popular songs heard here in re-created bits and pieces: Rekha’s hit “Salaam-E-Ishq” (“Muqaddar Ka Sikander”/1978/Kalyanji-Anandji-Prakash Mehra), “O Mere Sona” (“Teesri Manzil”/1966/ R.D. Burman-Majrooh), “O Meri Mehbooba” (“Dharam-Veer”/1977/Laxmikant-Pyarelal-Anand Bakshi) and of course, Dharmendra’s evergreen “Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana”(“Pratiggya”/ 1975/Laxmikant-Pyarelal-Anand Bakshi) that gave this franchise its name.
We would indeed make a shrewd guess that this last song has been used again as it was completely avoided in “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2” and the film capsized!
Also, “O Meri Mehbooba” was recently used in “Fukrey Returns” in part original form with Rafi’s voice heard, while “Salaam-E-Ishq” was controversially employed in another film, “Housefull.”
The end sees a recitation that states, “Iss story mein emotion hai, drama hai aur tragedy bhi hai!” (a line said by Dharmendra in “Sholay,” which was incidentally co-written by Salman’s father Salim Khan.
The medley has been sung by Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha, Vishal Mishra, Jordy Patel (Khan’s new manager!), Disha Sharma and Akash Ojha. The music is by Vishal Mishra, the new Khan favorite.
The most important trivia here is that while this entire album is on SaReGaMa (The new name of HMV that is the original music label), the use of Rafi’s original “Main Jat Yamla” in “Yamla Pagla Deewana” (2011) could not be done then as they had given the music rights to T-Series. Rafi clone Sonu Nigam and RDB had to re-create the song, in which they also used some new Rap portions.
Interesting the “Rafta Rafta” song was launched a day after Salman Khan completed 30 years in showbiz (the release of his first film “Biwi Ho To Aisi” Aug. 22, 1988) and sees him dance with Rekha. They thus share a frame again after 30 years, as he had played her younger brother-in-law in the film.
This is also the first time that Shatrughan Sinha and daughter Sonakshi Sinha share a frame. And Dharmendra co-stars with Rekha after “Kasam Suhag Ki” in 1989.
Of course, Dharmendra, Rekha, and Salman Khan had all made cameos separately in “Om Shanti Om” in 2007.
Original composers Kalyanji-Anandji had scored music for Dharmendra’s debut film “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” in 1960 and many more films of his. Their evergreen song for him, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass” from “Blackmail” is also the title for Sunny Deol’s next directorial presented by his father, which introduces Sunny’s son Karan in the lead.
Watch the song here.
