MUMBAI—Actress Deepika Padukone says she would love to explore film production.
"I would love to. I want to set up a production house. To have a vision to see it being put together, to see it form a life of its own and like a child, at some point of time, you have to let it go as well.
"So it's definitely fascinating and very exciting and definitely something I would explore getting into," she said in an interview to CNN-News18, said a statement.
The actress was last on-screen in "Padmaavat."
