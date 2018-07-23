NEW DELHI — Actress Deepika Padukone will be joining the world’s biggest superstars at Madame Tussauds, with wax figures in London and Delhi.
The first figure will be launched in London in early 2019, while the Delhi figure will follow a few months later to draw more attention to tourists and fans of the actress, a statement said.
Padukone, the daughter of sports personality Prakash Padukone, made her Bollywood foray with “Om Shanti Om,” beginning a journey that has seen her experience a whole lot of success. Known for her savvy style and versatility seen via films as diverse as “Piku” and “Padmaavat,” Padukone has also done a Hollywood film, “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”
The team of Madame Tussauds expert artists met Padukone in London for the all-important sitting for her figures, where they took over 200 specific measurements, as well as photographs to create an authentic likeness.
Padukone is “delighted.”
“The sitting with the team of experts was a special experience and I look forward to the incredible figure at the attraction,” the actress said in a statement.
“Deepika is an extremely talented actress that Bollywood has seen over the years. Her fan following is huge and is growing across the world. Her beauty has won the hearts of millions across the nation and worldwide,” said Anshul Jain, general manager and director at Merlin Entertainments India Pvt Ltd. “We are thrilled to announce her figure at the Delhi attraction. We are certain that our guests will love to see her wax figure.”
