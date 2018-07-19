MUMBAI— His two debut films, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” (2014) and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” (2017) have been big hits. Just when he could have climbed the gravy train and made what he calls a “…Ki Dulhania 3,” Shashank Khaitan, among the foremost filmmaker names to emerge with producer Karan Johar as mentor, has instead come up with “Dhadak,” his own take on the hit 2016 Marathi film “Sairaat.”
The director speaks fast, his mind clearly racing at top speed. One of the most efficient directors in the business today, prone to wrap up films before time, Khaitan is crisp and sure about every aspect of filmmaking.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: “Sairaat” and your films are completely different schools.
A: Yes, but I was so impacted by the story that I just wanted to tell it in my way. I had gone to watch the film with my mom, and on the way back, I called up Karan (Johar) and told him that I wanted to make the film. He said that he was not interested in just a remake, but if I had something new to say, then he was on board. So I presented him with my take on the story. I had to keep the essence and the fabric, but add my own voice as a storyteller.
To answer your question, I am trying to grow with every film. My first film was a rom-com, almost like my take on “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” which finally inspired me to make films. In my second film, I brought in some part of women empowerment and the battle of the sexes. I kept the essence dark but had a happy ending.
Q: There are and will be more comparisons.
A: Yes, and we are prepared. Especially with social media, which I always say is like giving a child a set of sketch pens and a blank white paper to scribble on. You can be trolled only if you are bothered, but we are willing to get every praise and criticism. I am proud of the film I made, but if I am told that I have made a bad film, then I will introspect on the mistakes I made.
I will not be swayed just by comparisons, because every film will be compared to something or the other. “Sairaat” is an iconic film, has extended beyond the Marathi population in its sweep in Maharashtra, and a very recent one, so we expect being told that we have ruined the original!
Q: Were Ishaan and Jhanvi always in?
A: I like to write such a film before I cast it, and “Dhadak” can never be made with established actors. The common reaction I have got to the trailer is that the actors’ expressions were so fresh! Actually, the expressions were not fresh, but the actors were!
Ishaan was already in mind as I had seen some videos of his and he was very entertaining in them. So he kind of became a natural choice. With Jhanvi, I just met her for readings, but when I saw her dedication to acting as well as to learning the language, she too came in organically.
Ishaan and Jhanvi also have a good understanding about world cinema. And I saw them breaking up their characters during readings to the core level. The only instructions I gave them was not to watch “Sairaat” repeatedly. Good actors can copy well, and I did not want such thoughts even at a subconscious level.
Q: That would apply even to good directors.
A: Even I stopped watching “Sairaat” after three visits, and there was a gap of six months before I started writing my script, which I changed to Rajasthan so that the characters became totally different. The minute I change my setup, the grammar changes, the characters’ response to situations change, and they have to react to new situations and a new script. I took the essence and yet made a different film. Otherwise, what was the point? We might as well have dubbed “Sairaat.”
Q: And what about the responsibility, as you are introducing two newcomers?
A: I would be unhappy if people said that the two newcomers are good, whether the film is or not. I would also be unhappy if people said that they are good as first- time actors! But if they are remembered as great characters, then it’s my victory. As for responsibility, it would be as much as if was directing Salman Khan!
Q: Was there any pressure from your producer?
A: Not at all. Karan always thinks that a film is a director’s voice, so if the director is not happy he cannot make a good film.
Q: When did you resume after Sridevi’s demise?
A: In less than a fortnight, and with our normal 12-hour shoot. To the credit of Jhanvi and her family, they bounced back really fast! We did not manipulate anything but remained honest to the film. Nor did Jhanvi tell us to make things easy for her. I cannot comment on such a big loss as my parents are with me, but she was very dignified and strong.
Q: How did the cinema bug bite you?
A: I am from Nashik in Maharashtra, which is a 2-tier city. I have also traveled to a lot of 2- and 3-tier cities and played sports there. In all 2-tier cities, neighbors trend to be like families and the social atmosphere is different. Also, in my home, my parents and grandparents were movie buffs, and we watched all films. My mother would show me classics from the beginning like I watched “Pyaasa” at the age of 10 and did not even understand it then! My father had an arrangement with the local distributor so that the first audiocassette or CD to reach Nashik of a film soundtrack would come to us! So it was not one of those homes where films were disallowed.
As I said, “Dilwale…” was the first film that made me want to become a filmmaker. But after that, I went into sports. When that did not work out, I decided to come back to films. I have also taught dance for some months. A special rapport with “Sairaat” was also because I know Marathi and have played cricket in small towns and identified with the opening sequence of “Sairaat” in terms of the kind of cricket ground shown.
Q: You have reprised two songs from the original.
A: Yes, that’s because for the rest I wanted original numbers from our common composers Ajay-Atul. “Zingaat” came in because there was immense energy relatable to 20 year-olds! There was dhol, there were Western orchestration and electronic beats, and in that sense, it was not a Marathi song except for the words. As for “Pehli Baar,” it was like the theme of the film, as a lot of the original film’s background score repeated that. The music reflected young love that is also stupid, so I thought that if I let go of the song, I will let go of the theme music.
Q: You are making “Rannbhoomi” with Varun Dhawan now.
A: Yes, and though we have announced the release date as Diwali 2020, we are at the moment on track. It is an ambitious period drama that needs lot of research and planning, and a lot of VFX will also be needed.
Q: When will we get a “…Ki Dulhania” next?
A: Give me a great idea, and we will make it now! Karan, Varun, Alia and I are ever prepared for it! (Laughs)
