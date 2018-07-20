First things first: I happened to watch this film’s original, “Sairaat,” much later after its release, and found it blatantly overrated and unpleasantly dark in its climax. Yes, the buildup had been good, but the basic story had been watched umpteen times in melodramatic Hindi and Marathi films, regardless of a happy or a tragic end.
To those who haven’t watched “Sairaatt,” there will be no surprises after the initial disclaimer that “Dhadak” does not support honor killings. But by making the film reasonably lighter and brighter (even if a tad superficial) and tweaking the nauseating climax of the original, writer-director Shashank Khaitan spins a tale that is fairly engaging and, in the end, shocking.
Madhukar Bagla (Ishaan Khatter) is the son of a restaurateur (Govind Pandey), who falls head-over-heels in love with Parthivi Singh (Jahnvi Kapoor) from an upper-caste family. Though her clan runs a hotel, and is from the royal lineage in Udaipur, her father Ratan Singh (Ashutosh Rana) is an unscrupulous patriarch who stands for and wins elections by foul means. While Madhukar is warned by his father not to go ahead with any relationship with Parthivi, the girl persists and on her brother (Roop Kumar)’s birthday party, the two are caught kissing.
Ratan ensures that the boy is beaten up by the cops along with his two friends Purshottam (Shridhar Watsar) and Gokul (Ankur Bisht), but, suddenly, a defiant Parthivi appears on the scene and gets them all freed. The two run away and finally land up in Kolkata in the paying guest accommodation run by Sachin Bhoumick (Kharaj Mukherjee) and his wife Promila (Shubhadevi Harshal Choksey).
The couple struggle, find jobs, have spats, move up in life, get married and have a kid, but the past catches up with them by the time the boy is a few years old.
This familiar tale is well-scripted on the whole, though there are a few minor avoidable glitches, like why someone named Sachin Bhoumick (the name of a real and legendary Hindi scriptwriter for over three decades) and his wife Promila attend church, that too with the couple. The funny part here is not so much the church itself, but the fact that finally, the church has nothing whatsoever to do with the story or its progress! Never mind, also, that in their struggling phase, Madhukar and Parthivi keep wearing new and good clothes, with Parthivi’s hair looking very good—that is Hindi cinema for you!
The technical values are average. Ajay-Atul’s music shines in the title song and in the reworked “Pehli Baar,” while “Zingaat” looks odd in the Rajasthani milieu. The background score (John Stewart Eduri) is efficiently mood-inducing.
The acting department varies from strong to average. Ashutosh Rana is rightly hateful and ruthless, and though he may have played such kind of characters multiple times before (and so have others), he still makes an impact. Shridhar Watsar correctly stops on the right side of the line between farce and comedy. The actors playing the Bhoumicks are really good. Ankur Bisht does not have a gallery-friendly role but still shines, as does Ishika Ganeja as Ambika, Parthivi’s best friend.
But if “Dhadak” does rise above the ordinary, it is because of the powerful leads. Just as the leads of “Sairaat” have achieved a cult following, so will Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter—but the crucial difference is that, whatever the fate of this film (and I do not see it as a blockbuster pan-India), the two have what it takes to shine through and make a long-lasting impact.
Jahnvi, especially, is a delight—a true-blue star in the making, if not already one. She acts with her entire body, which is only possible when you deeply believe in your character and “feel” what you are playing on screen. Her eyes are remarkably and extraordinarily expressive as well, though she could work a tiny bit on her diction.
Ishaan, too, is superb with his eyes, and his character is a shade better evolved—with his innocent mix of a cocksure yet eager-to-please nature, and his mix of a very human lack of toughness with determination that comes from an innate strength. Watch these two in their initial exchanges as well as when they fight and patch up in Kolkata and we know that these are the latest bright stars to shine in the crowded Hindi film galaxy.
Without them, the film would have been a mediocre watch. But thanks to the way they have essayed their characters, it is a decent one-time watch. Shashank as director is in good fettle, and his writing is decent too. And, contrary to what many people will think, for me this climax was better than that of the original. It was less repulsive, yet more impactful. For that, Khaitan may take a bow.
Rating: ***1/2 (Almost)
