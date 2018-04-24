MUMBAI—On Apr. 20, when Sunny Deol was shooting son Karan Deol’s debut film, “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas” at the Buddh racing circuit in NCR (a coordinated planning region centered upon the National Capital Territory of Delhi), he had a surprise visitor!
Dad Dharmendra was in Delhi for some work and had heard that they were shooting a racing-car sequence. So he decided to drop by and watch his grandson in action. He did not want to disturb them at work, and deliberately did not inform anyone about his arrival.
On seeing his father finally, Sunny had a hint of tears in his eyes. He said that his father’s visit seemed unreal. But then, as we all know, the Deols are an emotional breed.
