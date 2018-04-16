MUMBAI—Veteran actor Dharmendra has been chosen for Maharashtra government's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani will get the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award.
Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde announced social media on Sunday.
"Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendraji as the recipient of Maharashtra State's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations!" Tawde tweeted.
Marathi actor Vijay Chavhan and actress Mrinal Kulkarni will be honored too.
"Congratulations to veteran actor Vijay Chavhan and actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni on being announced as the recipients of the prestigious Chitrapati V Shantaram Jivangaurav Puraskar and Chitrapati V Shantaram Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskar respectively," he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.