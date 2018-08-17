MUMBAI— The “Stree” song titled “Kamariya” will feature the uber-hot Nora Fatehi, who will be seen shaking a leg with Rajkummar Rao, Aparashakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.
Said Fatehi, whose popularity after “Dilbar” from “Satyameva Jaayte” has reached a new high: “I liked the way “Kamariya” had been conceptualized. Performing with Rajkummar, Aparshakti, and Abhishek in the song was a breeze. A lot of effort was put into it since it includes some difficult steps, but we had a lot of fun. I wore a saree with sneakers and had unkempt hair. I loved it.”
Her moves made the boys improvise their acts while shooting the song. She picked up the steps fast, and the boys wanted to keep up, so they all came up with their own moves.
Rajkummar Rao shared, “It was so much fun working with Nora. She is such a brilliant dancer, and it was really tough to match up to her moves, so I basically started improvising and was coming up with my own steps at times as per my character in the film. Nora has totally killed it in this song, and our wonderful choreographer Vijay Ganguli is magical.”
Aparshakti added, “Nora is totally chilled-out. She completely lives her attitude, especially when she is dancing. I had a knee injury while shooting this song, but her energy was so infectious that I forgot about it. I think we all had a great time shooting this song.”
The song is sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya (Sachin-Jigar)and Divya Kumar. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and the lyrics are by Vayu. Watch the song here.
