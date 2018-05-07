MUMBAI—Arjun Hingorani, dentist by qualification and filmmaker for several decades, passed away at 92 in Vrindavan. He was the producer of the first-ever Sindhi film, “Abana” (1958) that introduced Sadhana in a featured role as the second lead.
Hingorani would accompany a female Filmfare talent contestant and noticed a fellow and male contestant and was impressed by him. He supported him with daily breakfast (of bread and butter “but no jam” at a famous Mumbai bakery) in his struggle phase. When the boy’s films as a winner did not happen immediately, he decided to launch him, again in the second lead, in his own debut as director. The film was “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” in 1960, he called himself A. Hingo in the credit titles, and the male contestant was Dharmendra!
In the next 43 years, Hingorani made several films, and when his 1970 thriller “Kab? Kyoon? Aur Kahan?” became a hit, adopted the “3K” formula that he always followed. “Kahani Kismat Ki” (1973) was his biggest hit, followed by the average “Khel Khilari Ka” (1977) and “Kaatilon Ke Kaatil” (1981). After this film, his luck ran out, though he produced “Karishma Kudrat Kaa” (1985) directed by nephew Sunil Hingorani (now husband to actress Anita Raaj) and “Sultanat” (1986), which introduced Shashi Kapoor’s son Karan Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. Even before it released, he gave his favorite 3K tagline to the publicity of this Mukul S. Anand-directed opus – “Karname Kamaal Ke”!
In 1991, he again produced and directed “Kaun Kare Kurbanie.” His last film as producer was “Kaise Kahoon Ke Pyaar Hai” (2003). In 1988, he also presented his nephew Anil Hingorani’s production “Ram Avtar” featuring Sunny Deol, who also did “Sultanat” and a cameo in “Kaise Kahoon Ke Pyaar Hai,” in which he tried to introduce his son Amit Hingorani as hero.
Every film of his banner Kapleshwar Films, even the last one, featured Dharmendra, whose respect for Hingorani was exemplary – the actor once missed a crucial event as he was invited to honor his mentor at another. The feeling of affection was mutual as Hingorani did the first booking at Dharmendra’s studio Sunny Super Sound when it was inaugurated.
Outside movies, Hingorani’s book “How To Be Happy And Realise Your Dreams” was well appreciated. A numbed Dharmendra tweeted, “Arjun Hingorani, the man who put his hand around the shoulder of this loner in Mumbai, has left us forever ... I am extremely sad! May his soul rest in peace!!”
Rishi Kapoor, with whom Hingorani worked in “Kaatilon Ke Kaatil,” recalled to a local newspaper how the latter would say, “Rishi-saheb ko bulaiye (Call Rishi-sir)!” while his summons for Dharmendra, his close friend, was less formal “Dharam ko bulaao (Call Dharam)!”.
In 2011, when this writer wanted to meet the reclusive Sadhana, it was Hingorani, a fellow bridge-player at Mumbai’s Otter’s Club, who made it possible when a PRO introduced me to him. Hingorani also promised me his own interview, but it never happened, as his hearing began to fail.
