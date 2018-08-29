MUMBAI—Actress Disha Patani on Aug. 28 said she has not walked out of any project with Hrithik Roshan, contrary to media reports blaming the "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai" star of scaring her off with flirtatious behavior.
Patani shot down what she called "childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me" via social media.
"I would like to say it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people. It's my regard for him as a person that is making me even respond to something like this trivial.
"There is no truth in me walking out of any project with him," she wrote.
The rumors are in relation to a film starring Roshan and Patani's alleged beau Tiger Shroff. According to a section of media reports, Disha Patani walked out of the film because Hrithik Roshan had flirted with her and made her feel uncomfortable.
Hrithik Roshan has also slammed the reports, albeit in a unique way.
Sharing a screenshot of two online Hindi news report on the matter, the actor penned Hindi messages loaded with sarcasm.
"For the progress of your website, consider this tweet as a contribution. In future, state it clearly that you need help."
To another website, he recommended a set of exercises "to clear the minds of any rubbish."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.