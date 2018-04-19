MUMBAI — Actor Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as a street rapper in his next film, “Gully Boy,” shared a throwback photograph with international rapper Snoop Dogg.
Ranveer tweeted the selfie April 19.
“Ain’t nothing but a G thang. Throwback Thursday the Dogg father... Snoop Dogg,” Singh captioned the image, hinting at Snoop Dogg’s “Nothin’ But a G Thang” song.
Ranveer’s “Gully Boy” is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, and he will share screen space with actress Alia Bhatt. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.
