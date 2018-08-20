MUMBAI—Actress Sujata Kumar, fondly remembered for playing late veteran actress Sridevis sibling in the film "English Vinglish" has died of cancer, said her sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the actress-singer.
Krishnamoorthi tweeted that Kumar reportedly succumbed to cancer late on Aug. 19. "Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void. She left us an hour ago at 11.26 p.m. Life can never be the same again."
Krishnamoorthi, who is the former wife of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, had earlier tweeted asking her fans and friends to pray for Kumar. "Please pray for my darling sister Sujata Kumar," she had tweeted.
On Aug. 18, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared an update about her sister.
"It feels like somebody's plunged a hard cold knife into my heart and ripped the ground from under my feet as I sit outside ICU and pray for my big sister, my mother, my best friend, my darling Sujata Kumar as she battles for her life inside..."
Sujata Kumar worked in several TV shows like "Hotel Kingston" and "Bombay Talking." She also appeared in the Anil Kapoor-starrer "24" as Meghna Singhania.
Apart from "English Vinglish," Kumar has worked in films like "Raanjhanaa," "Salaam-E-Ishq" and "Gori Tere Pyar Mein."
