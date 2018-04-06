MUMBAI—Esha Deol Takhtani started shooting for her comeback (short) film “Cakewalk” in Kolkata. Directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee and Abhra Chakraborty, the shooting of the film has been executed under strict security, to safeguard Deol’s look.
“This is a short feature film, and we are trying to shoot quietly. Esha has been extremely co-operative and worked equally hard for this film,” said Mukherje, who has also penned the story and screenplay. “Working with Esha was one of my finest experiences. She is extremely dedicated and professional.”
The actor plays the role of a celebrity chef in this movie, and shares screen space with newbie Tarun Malhotra and noted Bengali actress Anindita Bose. Produced under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and SS1 Entertainments, the film has music by Shailendra Sayanti.
The scenes were majorly shot inside Hotel Novotel in Kolkata and at various local areas. “The major challenge in shooting this film was the real locations. For a film like this, it’s very crucial to get the right look and feel, and I think Ram Kamal and Abhra did an awesome job,” said Deol. The film is produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das.
Incidentally, this was Deol’s first-ever experience of shooting in Kolkata. “I have performed Odissi with my mom (Hema Malini) and sister (Ahana) in Kolkata, but I never had the opportunity to shoot in this city. When Ram Kamal wanted to shoot the entire film in Kolkata, I was happy,” said Deol.
Before returning to Mumbai, she roamed around the city, and not only she enjoyed riding the auto and the yellow taxi, but she also spent some time with a roadside tea-stall owner. She chatted with him as he had recognized her and offered kullar (earthen pot) chai to her.
“I really wanted to taste mishti (sweet) and other delicacies from Kolkata, but I am on a special diet, so had to skip it this time. But during the premiere of the film in Kolkata, I will definitely try authentic Bengali cuisine,” she said.
