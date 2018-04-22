MUMBAI—Esha Deol Takhtani played Sita, a character that her mother Hema Malini has been portraying on stage for more than two decades. And watching her, mother Hema Malini got emotional. “Esha played the role of Sita, and I sat in the audience watching her. For the first time, I was on the other side of the stage! A bit hard to adjust but was happy too because it was my daughter who was doing my role!” said the veteran in one of her tweets after the program.
After making a comeback in Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s short feature “Cakewalk,” Deol made her return on stage recently with her solo Odissi performance, based on “Geet Govind,” at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. “Dance is my first love, as I have been performing on stage since I was six,” said Deol. Produced under the banner of Natya Vihar Kala Kendra, this marked Deol’s first foray into ballet last month.
“I was excited and nervous at the same time. It’s a wonderful feeling to be back on stage!” declared Deol. “After becoming a mother to my darling daughter Radhya I had taken a break during and post-pregnancy. It is with sheer focus and determination and the grace of God that I performed! I feel motherhood is a beautiful, new chapter in my life and I’m looking forward to many such beautiful experiences. Being a mother completes a woman and we women gain a certain amazing sort of magical confidence within us because when we see our babies smiling at us, we can achieve anything!”
She also mentioned, “Now that I am slowly getting back into movies and dance, mom suggested that I should try something new. She came up with this idea of me playing Sita. I readily agreed, because I am a bhakt (devotee) of Hanumanji and I feel that Sita was a powerful lady. It will be interesting to portray her character on stage.”
Incidentally, Hema Malini launched her dance ballet troupe with “Ramayan” in the mid-‘80s, thereafter producing many ballets on Meera, Savitri, Durga, Mahalaxmi, Radha Krishna and Draupadi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.