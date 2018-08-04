T-Series, ROMP & Anil Kapoor Film Production Company present “Fanney Khan”
Produced by: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anil Kapoor, P.S Bharthi, Rajeev Tandon, Kussum Arora & Nishant Pitti
Directed by: Atul Manjrekar
Written by: Atul Manjrekar, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Jasmeet K. Reen and Athar Nawaz & Dominique Deruddere (based on the Belgian film “Iedereen Beroemd” aka “Everybody’s Famous”)
Music: Amit Trivedi & additional song by Tanishk Bagchi
Starring: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Diviya Dutt, Pihu Sand, Satish Kaushik, Girish Kulkarni, Asif Basra, Barbie Rajput, Swati Semwal, Ankit Sagar, Rajat Bhasin and others
Prashant Sharma (Anil Kapoor) is a humble worker in a factory and lives with his wife Kavita (Divya Dutta) and daughter Lata (Pihu Sand) – overweight, brattish and prone to humiliate her father and his tastes in the music of his time. Prashant is known as Fanney Khan, an orchestra singer who also loves to compose music. He has never been able to “become a Mohammed Rafi” but would like his daughter to be “another Lata Mangeshkar,” hence her name.
Instinctively, like him, Lata is a gifted singer, but in sync with her times. She, however, is made fun of due to her weight and is frustrated because of that. Prashant saves money from his meager account as he dreams of cutting an album for her. He does not even tell his family when his factory has a lockout and he takes to being a cabbie!
And when the top name singer-performer Baby Singh aka Sumitra (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) happens to catch his cab, and requests him to bring a bottle of mineral water for her, he spikes it with a sedative and kidnaps her, keeping her in his barren old factory, in cahoots with friend Adhir (Rajkummar Rao). He phones Baby’s manager (Girish Kulkarni) and asks to meet him.
A producer (Asif Basra) instructs the manager to listen to whatever the kidnapper demands, but Prashant, wearing a Rajinikanth mask, asks him only to listen to his tune on a pen-drive and get it professionally recorded. After that, he tells him that he must get a certain Lata Sharma to record it. Meanwhile, Sumitra, sick of people who look on her as a money-spinning machine, gets friendly with Adhir, who looks after her, and realizes that Prashant and he are not regular criminals. After that, believe it or nuts, it’s picnic time in the factory, which does not seem to have any human security!
Finally, Lata gets her big break, but how it happens and the aftermath are among the most ridiculous things we get to see in a movie like this. In a way, this is the reverse of “Secret Superstar” in which the father was the obstacle to his daughter’s aspirations, but the buildup was so credible.
The last 40 minutes of this 130-minute movie undoes all the promise it shows before. The absurdities and illogicalities pile on to unacceptable extents. Not that the first half is perfect. What happens, for example, when a still furious kidnap victim wants to go to the loo is not shown. The hotel bedroom sequence of Lata and the manager makes no sense whatsoever. The recording room sequence emerges as a simplistic joke, and we cannot make out how Adhir and Sumitra get in and out at will, and no one even recognizes such a well-known face in public! Last but not least, a live coverage on television is done at night with a message from someone sitting at that very moment in Kashmir – in broad daylight!
Films are made or unmade on second halves, and here is where the film goes totally downhill. We also do not see a single sequence where the unpleasant Lata is apologetic towards her father for all his efforts, never mind if he was being intolerably stupid. Her mother has no persona to speak of (other than being a typical wife and mother), and the track between Adhir and Sumitra is initially extremely cute and amusing but ends up half-baked and convenient.
Technically, the film is alright, though the night lighting of shots is unconvincingly bright and overdone. The dialogues (Hussain Dalal co-writing after his superb solo work in “Karwaan” this week) are bright and help keep the first 60 or 70 minutes on track. Irshad Kamil’s lyrics are outstanding, especially in the clever “Fu Bai Fu,’ Mere Acche Din,” “Jawan Hai Mohabbat” and “Tere Jaisa Tu Hai.” Amit Trivedi’s music is good, and Tubby-Parik’s background score alright.
The director is on shaky ground as he does not ensure a logical flow and rarely do most situations and sequences rise above the ordinary. He and the writers do not even pause to think of how someone like Lata Mangeshkar or Mohammed Rafi can be actually kidnapped to ensure a newbie getting a break!!
Anil Kapoor puts in a sincere performance, and his energy in the “Badan Pe Sitare” song is exemplary, making the poor re-creation, so terribly sung, still worth a watch if not a listen. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dances like a dream in “Jawan Hai Mohabbat” and carries herself well, but Rao gets his flattest role ever. Pihu Sand is good, but I liked the rakish Girish Kulkarni as manager a lot.
But the film is by far the weakest outing of the three this week, and unless you are one of those who only watches entertaining first halves (!!!), it is something that can be easily missed!
Rating: **1/2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.