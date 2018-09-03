MUMBAI—As September kicks in, Farhan Akhtar has teased the audience with a tweet announcing his single, to be releasing this month.
The multi-talented filmmaker and actor, who made his debut as singer with “Rock On!!” a decade ago, has treated the audience with multiple songs over the years, even outside movies, through live shows.
However, Akhtar will be releasing his first-ever single this month. Announcing the same on social media, the star piqued the interests of the audience, saying, “Happy September. Guess who’s releasing a new single this month?”
The star has been currently touring USA along with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the SELF tour. Akhtar has also been sharing insights into his various concerts via social media.
On the work front, Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his successful recent co-production “Gold” and is also gearing up for “The Sky Is Pink,’ in which he will be starring with Priyanka Chopra.
