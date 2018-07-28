MUMBAI/PATNA—Filmmaker Prakash Jha, known for his socio-political dramas, will direct a biopic on the life of Indian mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh, whom he considers the "nation's treasure."
Excited to be a part of the film, the "Gangaajal" director said in a statement: "Dr. Vashishtha Narayan Singh, the brilliant mathematician from Bihar is our national treasure. His life is so inspiring; I would love to direct a biopic on him."
The film is being produced by Vinay Sinha and his daughter Priti Sinha.
Vinay said: "I have been reading about and tracking the life of Vashishtha Narayan Singh since many years. His is a story of tremendous highs and lows, and now we are all set to produce a film on him. I couldn't be happier."
Priti told the media in Patna that the main motive behind the biopic on Singh is to inform people about a great mathematician and his work and life.
She said Singh has had schizophrenia for decades and is not keeping well.
"But we want to tell a real story of a genius," she said, adding that the team is working on the film's cast and the names of the actors will be announced soon.
Jha will take a call regarding the film's shooting.
Singh is currently staying in Patna along with his younger brother. According to records available, Singh was born in a village in Bhojpur district of Bihar in 1942. After graduating from Patna Science College, Singh was awarded a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, US, in 1969.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.