MUMBAI— Just after its launch, the trailer of “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” has created a positive uproar among fans of the Deols. The three personalities coming together for yet another installment of the franchise is something their audiences have always wished. The trailer that structures a series of episodes complemented by hilarious anecdotes and punch-lines shows, apart from the Deol trio, an ensemble of actors from the film fraternity.
Here are 5 actors in the trailer that are an absolute delight, and who promise to boost the film:
Shatrughan Sinha:
“Khamosh!”: This shortest yet iconic dialogue from Sinha makes a mark again as the man himself is returning to the silver screen after years to floor the audience. Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be sharing screen space after almost two decades for this comedy, and this is sure to re-create nostalgia amongst their fans: the many films they have done together include only one tepid rom-com “Dillagi” (1978), which was Dharmendra’s home production and had Sinha in a cameo. The rest were dramas and action movies.
Rekha:
The diva will be seen dancing to the peppy number “Rafta Rafta” from their iconic “Kahani Kismat Ki” (1973). Dharam and Rekha too have done many movies together.
Sonakshi Sinha:
The actress comes on screen for the first time with the senior Sinha, and the honor for bringing father and daughter together on reel goes to the Deols.
Salman Khan:
Salman Khan has also joined this comic banter, and his fans couldn’t be any happier. Watching the Deols and Salman together in a frame will be magic as, separately, Khan has worked with Dharmendra in his own 1998 home production “Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya,” with Sunny Deol in “Jeet” and “Heroes” and with Bobby Deol in “Heroes” and “Race 3,” again a Salman production.
Asrani:
The master of comedy, who has been making us laugh since decades, is seen in a most hilarious avatar yet again, joining the laughter force alongside the Deol clan after working with Dharmendra in landmark films like “Sholay” and “Chupke Chupke.”
Satish Kaushik:
Known for playing strong and powerful characters, Kaushik has always impressed the audience with his screen presence.
Watch the film's trailer here.
