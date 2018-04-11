MUMBAI—After whetting the curiosity of the audience with a short pre-trailer video clip and three posters comprising of three different shades of Sehmat, Alia Bhatt’s character in the film, the makers of “Raazi” have finally unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film. Within hours of its release, the trailer has become the most trending one across social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The trailer has been on the top trends of all social media platforms for over 12 hours and has received 5 million-plus views in less than 12 hours.
Apart from all the love from critics and audiences, the trailer has also got celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao applauding Bhatt’s performance.
In this film based on a true story, Bhatt seems to have caught the pulse of the character seamlessly and is sure to deliver yet another jaw-dropping performance in this espionage thriller. That is Reason #1.
Presented by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions, the film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar, who has her share of fans after her last film “Talvar.” That is Reason #2.
It is based on a true story of a young girl, who was sent to Pakistan as a bride in 1971, to source out any information she could, as war was imminent between India and Pakistan. It is the journey of an ordinary Indian girl, in extraordinary circumstances. That is Reason #3.
Unlike “Talvar,” which was a perspective that was influenced by purchase of rights from a couple that was undergoing a sentence and had appealed to a higher court, this story is clear-cut with no controversies attached to it. It is a positive film, a glorious chapter in Indian espionage and patriotism. That is Reason #4.
Produced by Vineet Jain, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film is slated to release May 11. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy tune lyrics by Gulzar. The last is Reason #5, as the quartet has never failed us musically, with songs as per the demands of the situation in “Bunty Aur Babli” (2005), “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom” (2007) and “Kill/Dil” (2014).
