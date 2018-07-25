MUMBAI—Primary Plus Media launched the inaugural issue of “Teach Primary” magazine Jul. 21at the British Council, K.G. Marg, New Delhi. Luminaries from the field of education and media graced the occasion and discussed various aspects of effective and pragmatic teaching practices necessary for a bright and prosperous India.
The evolution of Indian education system has been turbulent since Independence but is now slowly settling down. The young population of India presents an opportunity as well as a challenge. How to impart a holistic education, with an inclusive system of education that will make youngsters able citizens capable of living up to the world-class standards of learning, is what matters. “Teach Primary” is a small step towards achieving this goal.
Alan Gemmell, director, British Council Library, presided over the event, which included Pooja Bedi, editor, “Teach Primary,” Deepak Narwal, economic senator, Europe, Sandeep Marwah, director, Marwah Studios, and last but not least, Padma Bhushan Dr. Shyama Chona, President, Tamana.
As editor, Bedi, daughter of Kabir Bedi, is aware of the education system in India. She also knows the reality of the acute shortage of qualified teachers in the system. She knows that our talented students do not have enough opportunities under the present system. She, therefore, brings her unique and sophisticated global insight to the publication.
The magazine is a unique platform, where parents and educators can join hands to impart quality education to children. Bedi’s talent brings to the magazine everything from smart parenting tips to the system of education itself.
She said, “We are excited to launch a magazine that will fulfill many of the needs of parents and educators in India. While Indian education has evolved over the past few decades, a need exists to provide youngsters with a holistic education that will channel the uniqueness of every child, allowing him or her to blossom. We expect ‘Teach Primary’ to be a magazine that educators and parents use to help children reach their full potential.”
At the launch, Manbir Bedi, group editor, Primary Plus Media, said, “We need to plunge into much-needed reforms of our education system. Education can no longer be confined to a classroom. Greater importance has to be given to teachers’ training and to set a target of training. “Teach Primary” magazine is an innovation to move outside the classrooms and create peer groups who can set up game-changing processes and encourage curiosity among both teachers and students. Worldwide, new learning tools that make education interactive and interesting are being successfully applied to enhance the cognitive learning experience. We want this to be a publication that would allow parents and teachers to make learning fun for children, hence transforming them into happy lifelong learners.”
Primary Plus Media Pvt. Ltd., in association with Pearson & Longman PTE, Singapore, launched its first kids activity based paper ‘Primary Plus’ in 2004. Since then, colossal efforts and the vision of founder Manbir Singh Bedi and the dynamic leadership of Neetu Bedi turned the paper into an ideal magazine for cognitive learning process of schoolchildren. The team is constantly researching to inculcate a reading habit among the children.
