MUMBAI—The six superstars apart (Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan), the stage is ripe for other new names to join them, and considering the youngsters’ ages, to replace them in the long run. From the current lot, Tiger Shroff has sprung a surprise by taking a whopping initial of Rs. 25 crore-plus and a Rs. 73 crore weekend for his latest film “Baaghi 2,” slaloming him, as we always thought but never expressed, to the forefront of GenY heroes.
Here is a look at the report card of all the hopefuls in filmland circa 2018. The asterisk * marks a film that is still running. All lifetime collection figures are in Indian nett. The Box-Office Verdict has been decided on return of investment. (Example: Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl” was budgeted higher than “Band Baaja Baaraat” and so it is average whereas “Band…” is a hit even with lower lifetime collections)
Key: 5: Super-hit 4:Hit 3:Average 2: Flop 1: Disaster
Ranveer Singh
Latest film: “Padmaavat” has crossed an incredible Rs.. 300 crore nett in India. Only five other films have made this club – three with Salman Khan and two with Aamir Khan. Take the 250 crore club, and we find one more film each with Salman and Aamir. “Padmaavat” was dominated by Ranveer Singh’s magnificent lead performance as Allaudin Khilji.
Report Card:
Band Baaja Baaraat: Rs.. 23.16 crore 4
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl: Rs.. 30.75 crore 3
Lootera: Rs. 27.85 crore 2
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela: Rs. 112.97 crore 4
Gunday: Rs. 73.28 crore 4
Finding Fanny (Cameo): Rs. 34.91 crore 2
Kill/Dil: Rs. 29.98 crore 1
Dil Dhadakne Do: Rs. 75.05 crore 2
Bajirao Mastani: Rs. 183.75 crore 4
Befikre: Rs. 60.26 crore 2
Padmaavat: Rs. 301 crore* 5
Coming: Simmba, Gully Boy, 1983
Average collection as lead: Rs. 91.81 crore. Mean of Rating: 3.1 (Average success plus)
Varun Dhawan
Latest film: While his “October” is on release this week, his alst film, “Judwaa 2” (2017) was a hit, and if we ignore the fact that he was the junior lead in both “Dishoom” and “Dilwale,” Varun Dhawan has never had a flop.
Student Of The Year: Rs. 62.94 crore 3
Main Tera Hero: Rs. 53.17 crore 4
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania: Rs. 72.80 crore 4
Badlapur: Rs. 49.62 crore 3
ABCD 2: Rs.103.58 crore 4
Dilwale: Rs.139.97 crore 2
Dishoom: Rs. 68.10 crore 2
Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Rs.114.11 crore 4
Judwaa 2: Rs.132.39 crore 4
Coming: Sui Dhaaga: Made In India, Abhishek Varman’s next, Remo D’Souza’s next
Average collection: Rs. 88.52 crore. Mean of Rating: 3.3 (Average success-plus)
Ranbir Kapoor
Latest film: “Jagga Jasoos” was the biggest commercial disaster of 2017
Saawariya: Rs. 20.92 crore 1
Bachna Ae Haseeno: Rs.36.19 crore 3
Wake Up Sid!: Rs.27.94 crore 2
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani: Rs.62.84 crore 4
Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year: Rs.20.18 crore 2
Raajneeti: Rs. 92.37 crore 4
Anjaana Anjaani: Rs.40.05 crore 1
Rockstar: Rs.68.61 crore 2
Barfi!: Rs.105.57 crore 4
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Rs.188.57 crore 5
Besharam: Rs. 56.82 crore 1
PK (Cameo): Rs. 340.80 crore 5
Roy: Rs.35.87 crore 1
Bombay Velvet: Rs. 22.80 crore 1
Tamasha: Rs. 68.55 crore 2
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Rs.106.48 crore 2
Jagga Jasoos: Rs.52.61 crore 1
Coming: Brahmastra, Sanju (tentative title)
Average collection: Rs. 62.89 crore. Mean of Rating: 2.25 (Flop)
Arjun Kapoor
Latest film:”Mubarakan” (2017) saw him in a double role but the film did not recover its budget.
Ishaqzaade: Rs. 46.38 crore 3
Aurangzeb: Rs. 22.74 crore 2
Gunday: Rs.73.28 crore 4
2 States: Rs.101.86 crore 4
Finding Fanny: Rs.28.23 crore 2
Tevar: Rs.35.55 crore 2
Ki & Ka: Rs. 51.68 crore 3
Half Girlfriend: Rs 52.29 crore 1
Mubarakan: Rs.54.76 crore 2
Coming: Sandeep Aur Pinky Fareer, Panipat, Namastey England
Average collection: Rs. 51.86 crore. Mean of Rating: 2.5 (Between flop and average)
Sushant Singh Rajput
Latest film:”Raabta” (2017) was a washout.
Kai Po Che: Rs. 43.58 crore 2
Shuddh Desi Romance: Rs. 46.26 crore 3
PK: Rs. 340.80 crore 5
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!: Rs. 26.21 crore 1
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story: Rs. 119.09 crore 3
Raabta: Rs. 21.68 crore 1
Coming: Kedarnath, Sonchiriyan, Hindi remake of “The Fault In Our Stars” & Drive
Average collection: Rs. 99.60 crore (thanks to ‘PK” in which he had a parallel lead). Mean of Rating: 2.5 (Between flop and average)
Sidharth Malhotra
Latest film: This is one dependable talent who is going through a ohase of bad luck. His last film “Aiyaary” fell flatter than most films. Earlier, “A Gentleman—Sundar Susheel Risky” saw a badly-timed (as in how it turned out) release.
Student Of The Year: Rs. 62.94 crore 3
Hasee Toh Phasee: Rs. 36.56 crore 3
Ek Villain: Rs. 97.51 crore 4
Brothers: Rs. 70.65 crore 2
Kapoor & Sons: Rs. 69.37 crore 3
Baar Baar Dekho: Rs. 30.62 crore 1
A Gentleman — Sundar Susheel Risky: Rs. 17.72 crore 1
Ittefaq: Rs. 27.52 crore 1
Aiyaary: Rs. 17.47 crore 1
Coming: Ekta Kapoor’s next, Captain Batra’s biopic
Average collection: Rs. 48.72 crore. Mean of Rating: 2.1
Tiger Shroff
Latest film: “Baaghi 2” has hit the screen like a storm. Raking in one of the quickest high weekends for a non-Khan (read Salman and Aamir) film, it has notched up an opening weekend never known even to Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. It is maintaining well even on Monday.
Heropanti: Rs.50.51 crore 4
Baaghi: Rs.76.34 crore 4
A Flying Jatt: Rs.38.61 crore 1
Munna Michael: Rs.34 crore 2
Baaghi 2: Rs.85.20* 4 (may reach 5)
Coming: Baaghi 3, YRF’s next with Hrithik Roshan, Student Of The Year 2, Rambo
Average collection: Rs. 56.93 crore. Mean of Rating: 2.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.