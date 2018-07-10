MUMBAI— In this digital age, most youngsters are moving from television to Digital viewing. The shift has been significant in techno-savvy areas like metros, as there are varied options that the audience can binge- watch on. Bindass, Amazon Prime, Zee 5, Netflix and various YouTube channels have been bombarding us with entertaining and strong content-driven web series.
“The Sacred Games” has just released to mixed reviews, with all its topless scenes and expletives, and some insiders apprehend an uncontrolled excess of sex, violence, and cuss words that might be counterproductively provocative to create web censorship. Nevertheless, there are others that are likely to make waves in a more congenial manner for their content.
Here are some of the prominent series.
‘Girl In The City Chapter 3’
After the resounding success of earlier two chapters of “Girl In The City,” Bindass Originals is back with the third chapter. The web series has Mithila Palkar, Rajat Barmecha and Swati Vatssa, and is about friendship, drama and a lot of fashion.
The story focuses on Meera Sehgal (Mithila Palkar), who is from a humble family, and who, like millions of others, has come to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams. The first two seasons played a critical role in life of Meera but this season will be either make it or break it for her. The show is set to launch on Bindass Facebook, YouTube and Bindass App Jul. 13.
‘Comicstaan’
Viewers will get to witness some amazing comic talents in the nationwide hunt to find India’s next big comic sensation. “Comicstaan” will be judged and mentored by Tanmay, Kanan, Kaneez, Biswa, Kenny, Sapan and Naveen Richards. It will be co-hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video India Jul. 13.
‘Zakhmi’
“Zakhmi” is a web series by Vikram Bhatt on VB on the Web. Released Jul. 10, it is about Saira, a simple girl who sets out on a mission to avenge her husband's murder, only to find bigger conspiracies involved. Soon, she realizes the fact that her battle is against none other than those she thought were her own. Tia Bajpai, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Vipul Gupta, Peeyush Suhane and Snigdha Akolkar will be seen in pivotal roles.
‘Karenjit Kaur- The Untold story of Sunny Leone’
Sunny Leone has been one of the most searched celebrities over the last few years, but there are only a few that might know her back-story. Leone went from her girl-next-door image as Karenjit Kaur to become the hot Sunny Leone whose videos, songs and photos made an entire generation go crazy. Directed by Aditya Datt, this sensational drama talks about Leone’s history, family, boyfriend-turned-husband Daniel Weber and traces her transformation from an adult film star to a popular actress. The web series will premiere on Zee5 from Jul. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.